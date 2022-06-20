Advertisement

Project Tornado: Revisiting Taopi

By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On April 12, 2022 the small community of Taopi was hit by an EF2 tornado with wind speeds of 130 mph. It was on the ground from 10:44 p.m. to 10:53 p.m. The twister was 250 yards wide and was on the ground for 7.3 miles.

As part of ‘Project Tornado, Storms that Shape Us’ Jess Abrahamson gives us a look back at the moments after the tornado hit.

It was a long, anxious night for many as word of extensive damage spread. Daylight confirmed the worst. Taopi would never be the same. Most homes were destroyed. Fortunately, everyone survived.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing. Taopi mayor Mary Huntley says that residents are working with insurance adjusters to begin the process of rebuilding.

Residents tell us they appreciate all the help and support people have shown them.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Minnesota - Rachel Evangelisto
Miss Winona makes history as the first Native American to win Miss Minnesota; headed to Miss America
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Dover woman found six days after falling in garage
Brandi Krenz gets sworn in as first full-time female firefighter for Albert Lea Fire Rescue.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue makes historic hire
One spectator holds a sign that reads "Run Now Poop Later Never Test a Fart"
Supporters of Grandma’s Marathon runners get creative with motivational signs

Latest News

Project Tornado: Revisiting Taopi
Project Tornado: Revisiting Taopi
designated storm shelter in a mobile home community
PROJECT TORNADO: Safe places when you don’t have a basement
What if you live somewhere without a basement, like a mobile home or an apartment complex. Then...
PROJECT TORNADO: Safe places when you don’t have a basement
PROJECT TORNADO: Rebuilding Rudd
PROJECT TORNADO: Rebuilding Rudd