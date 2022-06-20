Project Tornado: Revisiting Taopi

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On April 12, 2022 the small community of Taopi was hit by an EF2 tornado with wind speeds of 130 mph. It was on the ground from 10:44 p.m. to 10:53 p.m. The twister was 250 yards wide and was on the ground for 7.3 miles.

As part of ‘Project Tornado, Storms that Shape Us’ Jess Abrahamson gives us a look back at the moments after the tornado hit.

It was a long, anxious night for many as word of extensive damage spread. Daylight confirmed the worst. Taopi would never be the same. Most homes were destroyed. Fortunately, everyone survived.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing. Taopi mayor Mary Huntley says that residents are working with insurance adjusters to begin the process of rebuilding.

Residents tell us they appreciate all the help and support people have shown them.

