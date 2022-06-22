PROJECT TORNADO: KTTC partners with Iowa Storm Chasing Network

(KTTC) – KTTC partners with the Iowa Storm Chasing Network to bring our viewers the best information safely and as quickly as possible. This partnership allows us to take live feeds of storms from trained professionals while our staff works to get information and keep you safe.

Iowa Storm Chasing Network president Zach Sharpe helped give insight into how the network runs and keeps its chasers safe.

“I think when it comes to severe weather coverage we bring a very critical piece of information as radars can only tell us so much. Having that ground confirmation that we are providing through live stream, that takes the coverage to a new level.” Said Sharpe.

“We take pride in taking the most precautions possible. You see storm chasers doing risky stunts to get video. We do it in a very safe manner, we have a policy that if a chaser doesn’t follow the rules of the road they can’t chase for us.” Said Sharpe.

Sharpe usually has three people in his vehicle when chasing a storm. He tracks the route and makes sure the live feed is working while someone else drives and third person is working on social media.

The Iowa Storm Chasing Network goes to storms throughout the United States.

