PROJECT TORNADO: Rebuilding Rudd

PROJECT TORNADO: Storms that Shape Us
By Victoria Carra
Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUDD, Iowa (KTTC) – On December 15, 2021 SE Minnesota and NE Iowa saw historic storms. It is the largest tornado outbreak in our area’s history.

There were 32 total in the area, 71 in total.

It was also the first Derecho in Iowa for the month of December.

One small Iowa town saw massive damage, Rudd, Iowa. The library was destroyed, but the books somehow stayed in tact. The storm siren ripped from its pole and landed blocks away.

Six months later, the work continues. A new siren, donated from Oklahoma, is being installed and the library is now torn down.

No one was hurt in the storms, and the community came together as clean up began in Rudd and surrounding areas.

