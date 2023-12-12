Gov. Reynolds calls Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol building ‘objectionable’

If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come across a holiday display that will surely grab your attention.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding a controversial holiday display at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines.

The display is from the Satanic Temple. It features a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, spoke to KCCI and said it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Gov. Reynolds said the display is “objectionable” in a statement on Tuesday:

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable. In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.”

