Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Steam Summit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Area students are looking to the future, exploring different career paths in the Rochester area.

Tuesday, the Rochester Area of Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual STEAM Summit at Rochester Community & Technical College.

It’s a job fair where students can explore careers and pathways in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art/design, and mathematics.

More than a hundred employees set up booths, and more than 3,000 students attended.

“The main goal with this is to get the students interests sparked and where their career paths can go after they graduate. Whether that’s diving into a healthcare field or whether that’s really taking that path into engineering or wherever it might lead them. This is an opportunity for them to learn more about those different opportunities to really help get a bit of a guiding light on some of them,” Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Parsons said.

KTTC also set up a booth at the summit. Our team there says they had a great time talking with students and sharing their insight into the TV news industry.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.