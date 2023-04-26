Teens compete in RCTC Welding Contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local teens gathered Wednesday morning to compete in the Southeast Minnesota Welding Competition at the RCTC Heintz Center. Students competing have all taken welding courses and are thinking of making it a potential career.

About 120 students demonstrated their skills in welding and showed their potential for a successful career in welding.

Students were also able to attend a career fair for networking and information about schools in this related field.

The task of the contest is to weld a piece, which is an actual entry test at Crenlo Engineered Cabs, getting a real life look into what it takes to become a professional welder in one of the larger welding companies in Rochester.

The students are competing for $15,000 in prize money.

The RCTC welding instructor, Paul Titus, will also be awarded Minnesota association for career and technical administrators educator of the year award Wednesday afternoon.

Titus has conducted a hands-on welding clinic for elementary students, and works with Rochester organizations to train previously incarcerated people to help them re-enter the workforce.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.