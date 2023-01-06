Local students explored careers in healthcare Friday at Discovering Healthcare: Connecting the Dots event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Discovering Healthcare: Connecting the Dots gave local students from grades 10 and 11 the opportunity to learn about the healthcare field Friday.

The event was held at the Heintz Center at RCTC.

At the event, students had the opportunity to speak with professionals in the healthcare field about the industry and try hands-on equipment used in those careers.

Post-Secondary partners were on site to provide students with information on how to obtain a degree in the professional field.

A career fair was also held to allow students to start entry level positions in healthcare and determine whether healthcare is the path for them.

“It was really good for me coming out of my shell, becoming less shy, talking to more people,” Student Malia Hasselius said. “Everybody’s really nice here and you can strike up a conversation with anyone. And a lot of them have the same goals as you, so it’s really fun to talk to all of them.”

