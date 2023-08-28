Foraging for mushrooms at Fiddlehead Knob Farm

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEROY, Minn. (KTTC) – Fiddlehead Knob is a fourth-generation family farmstead in rural LeRoy, Mn., that specializes in growing gourmet and medicinal mushrooms.

Owners Kalvin Stern and Rachel Davis grew up near the small town of LeRoy and tend to the 10-acre property which sits near wildlife forests and beautiful prairies.

The owners stopped by Midwest Access to show us their produce which can also be purchased at Rochester Farmers Markets.

If you would like additional information about Fiddlehead Knob, you can check out their site here.

