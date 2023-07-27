Peak Energy Alert issued for multiple counties

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Multiple areas are issuing Peak Energy Alerts for Thursday as temperatures rise to dangerous levels in the afternoon.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) are issuing a peak energy alert for Thursday afternoon beginning at approximately 2 p.m.

Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.

Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their cooling systems to at least 74 degrees Fahrenheit or higher if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Each action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.