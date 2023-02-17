Rochester realtor weighs on Minnesota housing market

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Realtor Robin Wolfram joined Midwest Access Friday to answer some questions and give some insight into the current Minnesota housing market.

Wolfram is a former KTTC anchor turned realtor and serves the Rochester area. She gave an idea of what the market looks like right now.

January 2022 - 2023

Closed sales down 32.3%

Median sales price is $240K

New listings down from 335 to 308

Pending sales down from 379 to 303

Closed sales down from 347 to 235

Days on market 47 to 48

Inventory is up from 503 - 620

Wolfram said we can expect lower inflation, increased incomes, tight inventory and increased rental prices in the coming months.

Some advice Wolfram would give buyers right now include:

Shop Loan Products - It won’t ding your credit

Marry the house date the rate

Be patient and open minded

Some advice Wolfram would give seller’s right now include:

Negotiating skills - No $ left on the table

Communication

Surprises

Marketing

Agent for life

