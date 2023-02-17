Rochester realtor weighs on Minnesota housing market

Robin Wolfram
Robin Wolfram
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Realtor Robin Wolfram joined Midwest Access Friday to answer some questions and give some insight into the current Minnesota housing market.

Wolfram is a former KTTC anchor turned realtor and serves the Rochester area. She gave an idea of what the market looks like right now.

January 2022 - 2023

  • Closed sales down 32.3%
  • Median sales price is $240K
  • New listings down from 335 to 308
  • Pending sales down from 379 to 303
  • Closed sales down from 347 to 235
  • Days on market 47 to 48
  • Inventory is up from 503 - 620

Wolfram said we can expect lower inflation, increased incomes, tight inventory and increased rental prices in the coming months.

Some advice Wolfram would give buyers right now include:

  • Shop Loan Products - It won’t ding your credit
  • Marry the house date the rate
  • Be patient and open minded

Some advice Wolfram would give seller’s right now include:

  • Negotiating skills - No $ left on the table
  • Communication
  • Surprises
  • Marketing
  • Agent for life

To search properties in Rochester and Minnesota, click here.

