KTTC says goodbye to long time reporter Beret Leone

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC shared some bitter sweet news on Midwest Access on Tuesday. Beret Leone’s last day was Tuesday, she will be moving on the the Twin Cities to become a morning reporter at WCCO-TV.

Beret Leone joined KTTC in the summer of 2018 after graduating from Bethel University. She quickly became a leader in the newsroom as she shared stories with our viewers. She then moved to our anchor team in 2019 as our weekend anchor.

Beret also began investigative reporting, including a three part series on notorious murders in Minnesota that won a Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists award. More recently she shared the headaches Rochester residents were facing with mail delays; this story was recognized by both Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith.

KTTC is proud of the journalist Beret has become and wish her the best on her next journey.

