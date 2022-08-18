Man arrested for May homicide in Allamakee County

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A man is in custody after a homicide three months ago in northeast Iowa.

The Lansing/New Albin Police Department arrested Andrew Karvel, 67, on Wednesday in connection to the death of Daniel Lundy, 83.

Lundy was found unresponsive and not breathing on May 9, and a death investigation was launched.

Karvel is being held in the Allamakee County Jail without bond. He is charged with first degree murder.

The homicide remains under investigation.

