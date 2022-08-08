Man arrested after robbery at Mason City store

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department (MCPD) responded to a robbery at a store in Mason City Sunday.

According to MCPD, it received a report of a robbery from an employee at the ‘Yes Way’ store located at 1303 4th St. SW.

The employee was able to give a description of the person and a direction of travel. The employee was not injured in the incident.

Officers arrested Pierre Dunson, 39, near the scene of the robbery.

Dunson was charged with first-degree robbery. First-degree robbery is a class B felony and is punishable up to 25 years in prison.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.

