Winona Public Library offers new resources to help job seekers

By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Public Library is partnering with CareerForce to provide more resources to people looking for jobs.

With the help of a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) $5,000 grant, the library is partnering with CareerForce, a statewide agency that specializes in connecting job seekers to employers, and helps with other resources when it comes to finding employment.

Starting Thursday, job seekers can stop by the library to pick up a “job kit.” It’s a bag full of information about local hiring employers, information on state career resources, and other extra “goodies” to help motivate people in their job search.

Some of the employers found in the “job kits” are the following: Bay State Milling Benchmark Electronics, Behrens Manufacturing, Cardinal of Minnesota Elder Network, Express Employment Professionals, Fastenal, Fleet Farm, Kwik Trip, McDonald’s, Merchants Bank, Midwest Metal Products, Modern Ready Mix, Peerless Chain, RTP Company, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Thern, Walmart, WinCraft, Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Health Winona State University, and Winona Family YMCA.

CareerForce has set up a “career corner” at the library that has pamphlets and other information to help someone find a job. It’s also starting a Job Club, starting Thursday at 3 p.m. The clubs are hosted by CareerForce staff and each one will feature a different topic. The first is focused on networking.

“We’re going to do resume help, cover letter help, interview skills and several other topics,” Rick Pospichal, aCareerForce Workforce Development Representative said. “We also provide hands-on assistance before and after job club if you have questions on your personal resume, cover letter, etc.”

The Job Club will be also be meeting on June 9, June 23, July 14, July 28, August 11.

According to DEED data, in April, the unemployment rate was 1.2%, which is down 1.1 percentage points from March’s rate. That equaled 330 unemployed individuals, down from 628 in March.

Southeast Minnesota saw an April unemployment rate of 1.4%, which down from 2.6 in March. That equaled 4,047 unemployed people, down from 7,382 from March.

“It’s a misconception that people don’t want to work,” Pospichal said. “It’s a very competitive market, the unemployment rates have gone down and the employment rate is going up.”

The grant also helped with adding 80 new books to the library, all related to career searching and enhancement.

There will also be an outdoor job fair in August at the library.

