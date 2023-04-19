FOX47 Features

New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT,...
Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident
The video shows the large response from the emergency crews who saved the actor's life.

Minnesota

Keith Urban announced for 2023 Grandstand Concert Series
General Admission ticket prices begin at $52. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

National

Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be...
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
Matthew McConaughey revealed the possibility during a podcast interview.

National

FILE - Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A...
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ Oscar nominee, dies at 81
Born in 1941 to Romanian-Jewish parents and raised in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood, Michael Lerner began acting locally as a teen and into his days at Brooklyn College.

National

Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema...
Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, urges fans to wear sunscreen
Actor Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, and he is urging his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

Jefferson Awards

Marty Cormack and Tim Geisler shaking hands
February Jefferson Award: Marty Cormack
Cormack helped bring the society to Rochester a little more than a decade ago.

Jefferson Awards

Heidi Smith
November Jefferson Award: Heidi Smith
Heidi has been offering grief services with Next Chapter Ministries for a long time.

Jefferson Awards

Peg Mattke and Peggy Paul
October Jefferson Award Winner: Peg Mattke
Mattke has been serving on the board for four years.

Jefferson Awards

Stephen Saliba Jefferson Award Winner
September Jefferson Award: Stephen Saliba
Stephen has been volunteering with the organization for more than a decade.

Youth Sports Report

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Breezy and wet for the next couple of days; blustery and cold this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today

Walz introduces his "Revised One Minnesota" budget
Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State Address tonight
This will be Walz’s first address of his second term.

Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Boyce voluntarily left her home walking back on April 10 and was spotted walking near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive NE in Austin around 6:50 p.m. that night.

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
The justices are expected to issue an order on Wednesday in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone.

