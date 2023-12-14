An overview of the Format, Game Modes, and CDL Points for new fans following the 2024 CDL Season

(Gray News) - After a successful opening weekend, the 2024 Call of Duty League (CDL) season is in full swing. The Carolina Royal Ravens and the Miami Heretics have had their inaugural matches, and fans have seen the first plays from their favorite team’s new roster. While teams figure out their initial weak points and gear up for the second weekend of Major I qualifiers, fans should also brush up on this season’s format and play.

Whether you are a new fan of the CDL or a diehard fan, it’s always good to know what to expect when watching the pros duke it out in a heated series. That knowledge should start with a basic understanding of what happens during every map of each match.

Game Modes

For every match series in CDL qualifiers and Majors, outside of Grand Finals, there are two Hardpoint maps, two Search and Destroy maps, and a singular Control map. Hardpoint is played on maps one and four, Search and Destroy on maps two and five, and Control on the third. Teams must win three out of the five maps to win a series.

Hardpoint

Hardpoint is a respawn-style game mode. Each team has unlimited lives to play with while trying to win. The objective of Hardpoint is to be the first team to accrue 250 points or be in the lead before the timer runs out. To achieve that goal, teams must fight to gain control over a specific map area called an objective, which changes its location every 60 seconds. The location of the next objective is revealed at the tail end of the current objective’s time. A point gets awarded for every second a team has a player in the active objective. Points can only be awarded to a player in the objective if it is uncontested by the other team.

Hardpoint’s strategy lies in deciding when it is still beneficial to challenge the current objective or set up for the following objective. Various real-time pressures factor into that overarching strategy for players, like the respawn location of a player or the point deficit a team may have. Overall, Hardpoint is a very fast-paced game mode that requires a lot of quick thinking and positioning.

The Hardpoint map pool includes Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, and Terminal.

Control

Control like Hardpoint is a respawn-style game mode. So if players or commentators mention a team’s skill on “respawns,” it’s about these two game modes. Control is also a round-based game mode, meaning there are a total of 5 possible rounds that can be played. The team that wins three rounds first takes the map win. Control also portions a total of 30 lives to each team at the start of every round, meaning teams must be strategic with how aggressively they play.

To win a round, the team on defense must stop the offensive team from capturing two static objectives. Both objectives have a meter sectioned into three pieces that must be filled to capture the objective. To begin filling the meter, the offensive team must have at least one uncontested player inside the objective. The more players they have on the objective, the faster the meter fills. Once one of the three sections of the meter has been filled, it becomes locked and can’t be undone. The defensive team can stop the meter from being filled by contesting the objective. They can also revert the progress of a partially filled section by remaining in the objective uncontested.

Each round starts with a minute and thirty seconds on the clock. Once the offense captures an objective, another minute gets added to the clock. So, the offense must act quickly but not overextend themselves by losing too many lives. After each round, the teams switch sides. If a round five is needed, the team who captured the most sections of the objectives during their offensive rounds will be placed on defense. While rare, a team may win a round by eliminating all of the opposing team’s lives. While seeming quite complex on paper, Control is a game mode that produces a lot of incredible down-to-the-wire teamwork and strategy that is exciting to watch.

This season, the map pool for Control is Highrise, Invasion, and Karachi.

Search and Destroy

The longest-running and most adored game mode in Call of Duty esports is Search and Destroy (SnD). To win SnD, teams have to reach a total of six round wins in the possible eleven rounds that the mode has. SnD has no respawns, so if a player is eliminated, they are out until the start of the next round. Like Control, teams are placed on defense or offense and switch sides after every round. The offensive team’s goal is to plant a bomb on one of two static bombsites while the defense tries to prevent them from doing so. Each round is allotted one minute and thirty seconds. If the offense manages to plant the bomb, the timer switches to a 45-second countdown in which the defense must defuse the bomb.

The beauty of SnD lies in the individuality of how teams approach defending and attacking the objectives. These differences in approach, however slight they may be, lead to some incredible moments that define CoD esports. SnD produces unbelievable 1v4 clutches and insane reverse sweeps. It’s one of the most robust tests of teamwork and map knowledge for players, and its longevity in competitive Call of Duty is well-earned.

This season’s map pool for Search and Destroy includes Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal.

CDL Season Format

The 2024 CDL season will include four regular season Majors leading to a World Championship. This new format departs from the five regular season Majors we have seen in previous seasons. Qualifying for these Majors will also be different. There will be four weeks of qualifying leading up to Majors I and IV and five weeks of qualifying for Majors II and III. Teams will now play seven matches in each qualifier, two more than in previous seasons. The qualifiers will still decide the seeding for the Major they lead up to. The Major LAN weekends will stick to the same format as last season.

CDL Points

CDL points get awarded to teams during qualifiers and Majors. They determine each team’s standing throughout the season. Ten points get awarded to the winning team of every qualifier match. Majors will hold more weight this season in terms of CDL points. The first-place team will receive 100 points, and the second-place team gets 75 points. The number of points rewarded decreases by 15 as you move further down the leaderboard from second until the teams tied for ninth, who receive zero points.

Now that all the bases are covered, where can you watch the pros throw down? The central place to watch all of the matches this season is the Official CDL YouTube Channel. Many content creators and streamers will also host watch parties throughout the season, so keep an eye out for those. The second weekend of Major I qualifiers kicks off this Friday at 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

