The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) currently have +6600 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship as they prepare for the season opener on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +6600 16th Bet $100 to win $6600 To Make the Finals +3300 - Bet $100 to win $3300 To Make the Playoffs -150 - Bet $150 to win $100

Timberwolves Team Stats

The Timberwolves advanced to the postseason First Round last year after finishing 42-40 in the regular season.

The Timberwolves picked up 22 wins at home last season and 20 on the road.

When favorites, Minnesota went 20-19. When underdogs, the Timberwolves went 22-21.

The Timberwolves were 29-23 in the Western Conference, including 8-8 in the Northwest Division.

The Timberwolves registered a pair of wins when favored by three points or fewer last season (2-4), and won 18 games when favored by three or more points (18-15).

As a three-point (or fewer) underdog last season, Minnesota posted a 8-7 record. The team also was 14-14 when an underdog of more than three points.

Timberwolves' Top Players

Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points per game last season.

Rudy Gobert collected 11.6 rebounds per game and Mike Conley dished out 6.7 assists per matchup.

Edwards had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 2.7 shots from deep per game.

Edwards collected 1.6 steals per game. Gobert averaged 1.4 blocks a game.

