Oddsmakers project strong results from the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0), giving them the third-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +900 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Northern Iowa play in person!

On Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM ET, the Panthers match up with the Iowa Hawkeyes in a home game.

Panthers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +900 (Bet $100 to win $900)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa Team Stats

With 78.0 points per game on offense, Northern Iowa is 104th in the nation. On defense, it gives up 67.0 points per contest, which ranks 211th in college basketball.

Looking to place a futures bet on Northern Iowa? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Northern Iowa Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Northern Iowa has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.