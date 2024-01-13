The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-4) play a fellow Summit opponent, the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-6), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amber Scalia: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jo Langbehn: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Glynn: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Phoebe Frentzel: 4.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalei Oglesby: 14.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleyah Jones: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Cooper: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

