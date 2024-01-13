St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Summit League Network.
St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Kareem Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Issac McBride: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Oral Roberts Rank
|Oral Roberts AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|222nd
|73.3
|Points Scored
|72.4
|247th
|227th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|61.2
|10th
|321st
|33.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|304th
|335th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|315th
|25th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|9.1
|58th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|10th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
