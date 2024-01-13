The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Raheem Anthony: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Drake Dobbs: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Kareem Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Issac McBride: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jailen Bedford: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 222nd 73.3 Points Scored 72.4 247th 227th 72.8 Points Allowed 61.2 10th 321st 33.1 Rebounds 33.6 304th 335th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 315th 25th 9.8 3pt Made 9.1 58th 267th 12.3 Assists 15.4 82nd 10th 8.8 Turnovers 9.2 18th

