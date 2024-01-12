The UIC Flames (7-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) in a matchup of MVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.