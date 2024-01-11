St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit schedule includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) playing the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
