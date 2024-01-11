St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) meet a fellow Summit League squad, the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.
St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Kyle III: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|St. Thomas Rank
|St. Thomas AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|240th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|74.7
|189th
|18th
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|196th
|313th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|37
|167th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|57th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|9.2
|57th
|92nd
|15.2
|Assists
|13
|221st
|16th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
