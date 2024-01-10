The Boston Celtics (23-6) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7), the league's conference leaders, square off at TD Garden on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this year.

Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.6 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Derrick White puts up 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday puts up 13.1 points, 6.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made treys per game.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Timberwolves 120.1 Points Avg. 113.3 109.9 Points Allowed Avg. 107.3 48.0% Field Goal % 48.5% 37.6% Three Point % 37.9%

