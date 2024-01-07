Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC slate includes the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|113th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|88.2
|10th
|254th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|257th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|67th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|11.1
|5th
|119th
|14.5
|Assists
|17.9
|18th
|91st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
