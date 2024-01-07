Minnesota vs. Maryland January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), at 5:30 PM ET on BTN.
Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 14.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Minnesota vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Maryland AVG
|Maryland Rank
|62nd
|80.5
|Points Scored
|73.2
|226th
|79th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|27th
|100th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|37.8
|131st
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|32nd
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.4
|276th
|5th
|20.2
|Assists
|11.2
|327th
|197th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|130th
