Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), at 5:30 PM ET on BTN.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Information

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 14.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Jahmir Young: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donta Scott: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Minnesota vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank 62nd 80.5 Points Scored 73.2 226th 79th 66.3 Points Allowed 63.4 27th 100th 38.5 Rebounds 37.8 131st 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.7 32nd 90th 8.5 3pt Made 6.4 276th 5th 20.2 Assists 11.2 327th 197th 11.9 Turnovers 11.2 130th

