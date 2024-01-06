St. Thomas vs. Portland State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) will face the Portland State Vikings (5-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pamplin Sports Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas vs. Portland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
