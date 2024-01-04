Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Information

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Christie: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Minnesota vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank
28th 83.8 Points Scored 80.5 66th
325th 78.4 Points Allowed 66.7 83rd
124th 38.0 Rebounds 38.8 91st
174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th
50th 9.3 3pt Made 8.3 108th
159th 13.9 Assists 19.9 7th
261st 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 205th

