St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-7) meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 6.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seilala Lautaimi: 4.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
