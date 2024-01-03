Wednesday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) and the Idaho Vandals (7-7) at ICCU Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with St. Thomas coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on January 3.

The matchup has no set line.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 70, Idaho 65

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Idaho

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-4.8)

St. Thomas (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.8

Idaho's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, while St. Thomas' is 7-4-0. The Vandals are 7-5-0 and the Tommies are 2-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. Idaho is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while St. Thomas has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies' +177 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.7 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per contest (10th in college basketball).

St. Thomas averages 33.1 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

St. Thomas connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.6% from deep (71st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.2%.

St. Thomas has committed 8.9 turnovers per game (12th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 11.7 it forces (213th in college basketball).

