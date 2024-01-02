Let's take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (16-15-4), which currently has eight players listed (including Mats Zuccarello), as the Wild ready for their matchup against the Calgary Flames (15-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Kirill Kaprizov LW Questionable Upper Body Vinni Lettieri C Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild rank 21st in the NHL with 107 goals scored (3.1 per game).

It has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 107 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Calgary's total of 116 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -9, they are 23rd in the league.

Wild vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-135) Flames (+115) 6

