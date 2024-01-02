Lyon County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lyon County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
MACCRAY High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
