Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minnehaha Academy at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony Village High School at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnehaha Academy at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy Of Holy Angels at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blake School at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Independent Metro Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
