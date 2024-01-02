Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Freeborn County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Glenville-Emmons High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Glenville, MN

Glenville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Triton Senior High School at Alden-Conger High School