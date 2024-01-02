Brown County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Brown County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered here.
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Ulm High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
