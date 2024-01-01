The New York Knicks (14-11) match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He's also draining 51.6% of his shots from the field and 43.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves are getting 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this year.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 61.7% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).

Mike Conley gets the Timberwolves 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocks.

RJ Barrett averages 19.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 14.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Josh Hart posts 7.8 points, 5.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Timberwolves 114.5 Points Avg. 113.6 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.8 46.2% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.1% Three Point % 38.0%

