Wild vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4), winners of seven home games in a row, host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have gone 10-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 53.5% chance to win.
- In 20 games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Jets Additional Info
Wild vs. Jets Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|105 (21st)
|Goals
|114 (13th)
|108 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (2nd)
|21 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (23rd)
|33 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (19th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Minnesota's past 10 games went over.
- The Wild have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 105 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 108 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 18th in the league with a -3 goal differential .
