Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Vinni Lettieri going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lettieri stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- Lettieri has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lettieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.