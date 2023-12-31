Entering their Sunday, December 31 game against the Green Bay Packers (7-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are monitoring 11 players on the injury report.

The Vikings faced the Detroit Lions in their most recent game, losing 30-24.

The Packers' last game was a 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Troy Dye LB Wrist Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Theo Jackson S Toe Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jordan Addison WR Ankle Questionable Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Doubtful Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Out Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable Jayden Reed WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Doubtful Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are putting up 350.2 yards per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 320.9 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings are putting up 20.9 points per game on offense this year (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 19.9 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings have the 17th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (225.5 allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 257.1 passing yards per game.

Minnesota is averaging 93.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks ninth, giving up 95.4 rushing yards per contest.

With 21 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) against 30 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Vikings' -9 turnover margin is the third-worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Packers (-105)

Vikings (-115), Packers (-105) Total: 43.5 points

