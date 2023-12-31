Best Bets, Odds for the Vikings vs. Packers Sunday Night Football Game – Week 17
The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in an NFC North battle.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Vikings vs. Packers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Vikings vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Vikings favored by one, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (5.5 points). Put your money on the Vikings.
- The Vikings have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.
- The Vikings have put together a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Minnesota is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter.
- The Packers have won five of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Green Bay has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Vikings or Packers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 17 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1)
- The Vikings have compiled a 7-5-3 record against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 1 point or more, Minnesota has gone 3-3-1 against the spread.
- The Packers have put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- Green Bay has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Vikings vs. Packers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43)
- These teams average a combined 43.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.0 fewer point per game (42) than this matchup's total of 43 points.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Vikings' 15 games with a set total.
- Packers games have gone over the point total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|102.9
|4
Jordan Love Passing Yards (Our pick: 241.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|15
|239.1
|27
|16.4
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.