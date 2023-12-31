St. Thomas vs. UMKC December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) face a fellow Summit squad, the UMKC Kangaroos (6-5), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
