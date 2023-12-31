Sunday's Summit League slate includes the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5, 0-0 Summit League) meeting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7, 0-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Players to Watch

  • Parker Bjorklund: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Drake Dobbs: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brooks Allen: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Jamar Brown: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Faas: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Khristion Courseault: 8.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
284th 69.9 Points Scored 72.2 250th
30th 63.4 Points Allowed 70 155th
321st 32.6 Rebounds 38 124th
315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 40th
75th 8.8 3pt Made 8.2 122nd
150th 14.1 Assists 13.5 187th
25th 9.4 Turnovers 11.8 178th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.