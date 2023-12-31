Sunday's Summit League slate includes the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5, 0-0 Summit League) meeting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7, 0-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Information

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Drake Dobbs: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Faas: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Khristion Courseault: 8.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 284th 69.9 Points Scored 72.2 250th 30th 63.4 Points Allowed 70 155th 321st 32.6 Rebounds 38 124th 315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 40th 75th 8.8 3pt Made 8.2 122nd 150th 14.1 Assists 13.5 187th 25th 9.4 Turnovers 11.8 178th

