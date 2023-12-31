St. Thomas vs. UMKC December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Summit League slate includes the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5, 0-0 Summit League) meeting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7, 0-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|St. Thomas Rank
|St. Thomas AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|284th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|72.2
|250th
|30th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|70
|155th
|321st
|32.6
|Rebounds
|38
|124th
|315th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|40th
|75th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|122nd
|150th
|14.1
|Assists
|13.5
|187th
|25th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|178th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.