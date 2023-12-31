The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

St. Thomas has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Kangaroos are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tommies sit at 304th.

The 72.4 points per game the Tommies put up are just 3.1 more points than the Kangaroos give up (69.3).

When St. Thomas puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively St. Thomas has fared better in home games this season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.

The Tommies surrender 59 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 61.6 on the road.

St. Thomas is draining 8 treys per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.9 fewer threes and 3.6000000000000014% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.9, 36.1%).

