Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Patrick Maroon find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- In three of 34 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
