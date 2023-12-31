Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild will play the Winnipeg Jets at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Rossi in the Wild-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marco Rossi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rossi Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Rossi has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 16:19 on the ice per game.

Rossi has scored a goal in 10 of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rossi has a point in 18 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Rossi has an assist in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rossi's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Rossi has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rossi Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 34 Games 3 22 Points 0 11 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.