When Justin Jefferson suits up for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 17 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has put up an 823-yard season thus far (102.9 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, reeling in 51 throws on 76 targets.

Jefferson has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of eight games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 10 7 84 0 Week 16 Lions 10 6 141 1

