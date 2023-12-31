Should you bet on Joel Eriksson Ek to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • Eriksson Ek has scored in 14 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted eight shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

