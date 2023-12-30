Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 30
Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) play the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) at Target Center.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their previous game, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks on Thursday, 118-110. Their leading scorer was Edwards with 44 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|44
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Rudy Gobert
|20
|11
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Jaden McDaniels
|12
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 boards per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is posting 21.6 points, 2.9 assists and 9.3 boards per game.
- Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.9 points, 1.3 assists and 12.0 boards per contest.
- Mike Conley is posting 11.6 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
- Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|23.5
|4.1
|5.1
|1.6
|0.5
|2.4
|Rudy Gobert
|12.0
|11.8
|1.6
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|19.0
|8.9
|2.4
|0.6
|0.2
|1.2
|Mike Conley
|13.3
|2.6
|6.3
|0.9
|0.2
|2.8
|Naz Reid
|12.4
|5.0
|1.5
|0.7
|0.4
|2.4
