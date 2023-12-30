The Texas Longhorns (13-0) will try to extend a 13-game win streak when they host the Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Bears have taken 11 games in a row.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: FOX
Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears average 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns give up (54.4).
  • Baylor has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • Texas' record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.
  • The Longhorns record 39.9 more points per game (93) than the Bears allow (53.1).
  • Texas has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.
  • Baylor has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 93 points.
  • This year the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede.
  • The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%
  • Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

Baylor Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center
12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center
1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) W 75-57 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion

