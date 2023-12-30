What are St. Thomas' chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on St. Thomas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 2-0 NR NR 137

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas' best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 9, St. Thomas took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (No. 78 in the RPI) by a score of 64-59. In the win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Amber Scalia tallied a team-best 16 points. Jo Langbehn contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 180/RPI) on November 21

66-57 on the road over UMKC (No. 283/RPI) on December 31

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 300/RPI) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 316/RPI) on November 18

95-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 328/RPI) on December 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Tommies have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

St. Thomas has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, St. Thomas gets the 159th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Tommies have 16 games left this year, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

St. Thomas has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Sacramento State Hornets

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Sacramento State Hornets Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming St. Thomas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.